Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 394.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 248,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,266 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $13,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,506,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,518,000 after purchasing an additional 797,668 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 184.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,815,000 after purchasing an additional 601,073 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,313,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,195,000 after purchasing an additional 451,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 2,442.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 467,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,828,000 after purchasing an additional 449,167 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Agree Realty news, Chairman Richard Agree bought 10,500 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.57 per share, for a total transaction of $656,985.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 119,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,499,327.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Richard Agree acquired 10,500 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.57 per share, for a total transaction of $656,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 119,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,499,327.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joey Agree acquired 1,350 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.47 per share, for a total transaction of $78,934.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,427,637.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 68,582 shares of company stock worth $4,024,302. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $69.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agree Realty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

Agree Realty Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE ADC opened at $56.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.52. Agree Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.69 and a fifty-two week high of $71.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.247 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 173.10%.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

