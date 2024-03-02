Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 136.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,192 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of Shift4 Payments worth $15,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 358.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1,873.9% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the first quarter worth about $40,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $83.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.91 and a 12 month high of $92.30.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FOUR shares. Benchmark started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.82.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

