Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $17.82 Million Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 2,216.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,134 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Tetra Tech worth $17,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Tetra Tech by 30.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.6% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 3,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 40.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.0% during the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Shares of TTEK opened at $176.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.16. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.19 and a 12 month high of $181.40.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.00 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 24.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.58, for a total transaction of $244,064.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.58, for a total transaction of $244,064.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,386,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,597 shares of company stock worth $5,731,738. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on TTEK shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.25.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

