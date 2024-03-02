Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $19.31 Million Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 4,881.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,730 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,166 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $19,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of JKHY opened at $171.96 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.57 and a 12 month high of $178.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $545.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Bank of America raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack Henry & Associates

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total value of $53,822.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,410 shares in the company, valued at $893,191. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

