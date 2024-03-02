Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.44% of EPR Properties worth $13,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in EPR Properties by 6.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in EPR Properties by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in EPR Properties by 987.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 98,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 89,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in EPR Properties by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 12,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPR stock opened at $41.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 8.55. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.27. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $33.92 and a 1-year high of $49.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. This is an increase from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.51%.

EPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JMP Securities lowered EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on EPR Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EPR Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.55.

In related news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $275,231.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other EPR Properties news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,315.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $275,231.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,933 shares of company stock valued at $469,682 in the last three months. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

