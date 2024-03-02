Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 57.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 63,791 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $16,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Gartner in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 357.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.25.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of IT stock opened at $471.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a PE ratio of 42.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.29. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $292.60 and a 52-week high of $471.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $453.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $404.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.21. Gartner had a return on equity of 156.35% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gartner news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.37, for a total transaction of $2,050,352.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,055,162.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.06, for a total transaction of $309,865.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,051,037.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.37, for a total value of $2,050,352.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,055,162.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,998 shares of company stock worth $10,570,667. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

