Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $16.92 Million Investment in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 188,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,921,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 408.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 286,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,909,000 after acquiring an additional 229,992 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 26,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 18.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,948,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $892,973,000 after buying an additional 1,584,201 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 43.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 420,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,780,000 after acquiring an additional 127,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 190.4% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 387,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,789,000 after acquiring an additional 254,105 shares during the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $16,374,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,454,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,782,826.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $16,374,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,454,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,782,826.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total transaction of $1,527,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 366,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,989,339.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 976,000 shares of company stock valued at $108,407,460 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

NYSE:APO opened at $111.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.16 and a 52 week high of $115.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.27 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 15.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.45%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

