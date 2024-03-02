Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 112,900 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 2,057.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,900 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $17,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC opened at $173.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.95. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $104.32 and a twelve month high of $175.29.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

