Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 83,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,652,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,013,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 432,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,473,000 after buying an additional 80,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

JBHT opened at $203.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.01. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.66 and a fifty-two week high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.68%.

In other news, insider Alfred C. Harper sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total value of $1,382,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,021,243.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Kevin Bracy sold 754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.79, for a total transaction of $159,689.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,235 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,090.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfred C. Harper sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total value of $1,382,615.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,021,243.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,782 shares of company stock valued at $5,318,162 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Benchmark increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.37.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

