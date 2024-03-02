Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 11,440 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 34.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,440 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $14,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 13.8% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in BlackRock by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its position in BlackRock by 24.4% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in BlackRock by 47,042.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 33,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,808,000 after buying an additional 32,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:BLK opened at $814.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $796.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $724.98. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $823.71.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 30.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 54.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total value of $29,498,425.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,004 shares in the company, valued at $13,910,292.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total value of $29,498,425.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,004 shares in the company, valued at $13,910,292.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 950 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $805.55, for a total value of $765,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,437 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,225.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,511 shares of company stock valued at $71,864,028. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $785.73.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

