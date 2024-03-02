Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Schrödinger from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of SDGR stock opened at $26.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56 and a beta of 1.57. Schrödinger has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $59.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.75 and a 200-day moving average of $30.12.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.12 million. Schrödinger had a net margin of 18.79% and a negative return on equity of 23.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Schrödinger will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $25,489.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,217.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Schrödinger news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 1,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $33,197.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,317. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $25,489.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,217.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,651 shares of company stock valued at $102,395 over the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SDGR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 1,676.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Schrödinger by 304.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

