Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Hits New 52-Week High at $78.18

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $78.18 and last traded at $78.13, with a volume of 16313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.33.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.05.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK & TLK Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,174,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 76,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 169,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,552,000 after acquiring an additional 17,563 shares in the last quarter.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.