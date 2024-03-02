Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Acquired by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $59.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.57 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.39.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

