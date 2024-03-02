Scotiabank Raises Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target to C$69.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Free Report) (NYSE:CM) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$67.00 to C$69.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CM. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. National Bankshares raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$62.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$65.38.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of CM opened at C$65.77 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of C$47.44 and a 1 year high of C$66.03. The company has a market cap of C$61.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$62.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$56.78.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.58 by C($0.01). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of C$5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.86 billion. Analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.6970021 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

Insider Activity at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 15,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.19, for a total transaction of C$883,356.74. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Stories

