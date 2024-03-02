Scotiabank Trims Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Target Price to C$58.00

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, CIBC lowered shares of Guardian Capital Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a C$54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Shares of TSE GCG.A opened at C$51.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$45.71 and its 200-day moving average is C$43.23. Guardian Capital Group has a 1 year low of C$36.98 and a 1 year high of C$52.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.09%.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

