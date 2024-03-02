SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

SE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upgraded SEA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded SEA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on SEA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered SEA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.14.

NYSE:SE opened at $51.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.38. SEA has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $88.84.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in SEA by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 34,183,394 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,384,427,000 after buying an additional 8,045,977 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SEA by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,515,843 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $958,580,000 after buying an additional 1,300,852 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SEA by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 16,119,943 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $708,471,000 after buying an additional 542,996 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SEA in the 4th quarter valued at $640,219,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in SEA by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,446,050 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $463,567,000 after buying an additional 219,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

About SEA

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

