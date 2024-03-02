Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target Raised to C$13.00 at ATB Capital

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Free Report) had its price objective raised by ATB Capital from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SES has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.88.

Shares of TSE SES opened at C$11.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.60. Secure Energy Services has a one year low of C$5.81 and a one year high of C$11.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.25, for a total transaction of C$90,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.65, for a total value of C$33,903.69. Also, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.25, for a total transaction of C$90,000.00. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

