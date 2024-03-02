Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Purchased by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,021 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Mendel Money Management grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sempra stock opened at $69.87 on Friday. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $63.75 and a fifty-two week high of $79.51. The firm has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.69%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,421,677.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $2,421,677.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $141.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 50,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $3,595,856.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.83.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

