Seven & i Stock Scheduled to Split on Monday, March 4th (OTCMKTS:SVNDY)

Shares of Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Free Report) are going to split on Monday, March 4th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, March 4th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, March 4th.

Shares of Seven & i stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.18 and a 200 day moving average of $19.71. Seven & i has a fifty-two week low of $16.90 and a fifty-two week high of $24.19.

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.35 billion for the quarter. Seven & i had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 11.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seven & i will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. operates convenience stores, superstores, department stores, supermarkets, and specialty stores. It operates through six segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department and Specialty Store Operations, Financial Services, and Others.

