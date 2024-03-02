Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Acquires 2,806 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,306 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 11,927 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 3.3% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 0.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 80,573 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in HP by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 4.8% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 8,879 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

HP Price Performance

HP stock opened at $29.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.63. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $33.90.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.56 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 181.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 32.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HPQ. Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HP

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at $26,445,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.