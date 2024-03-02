Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 4,514 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,514 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in NIKE by 139,649.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801,276 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $1,345,203,000. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth $679,775,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NIKE by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,245,217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. HSBC dropped their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $101.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $155.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $128.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.99 and its 200-day moving average is $104.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

