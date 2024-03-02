Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Buys 1,854 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 19.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTR. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Ventas by 13.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 40,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ventas by 3.8% during the third quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 916,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,615,000 after purchasing an additional 33,810 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the third quarter valued at about $31,598,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the third quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its position in shares of Ventas by 69.2% during the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 72,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 29,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Price Performance

NYSE VTR opened at $44.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.87. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.33 and a 1 year high of $50.99. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -399.96, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.26.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Ventas’s payout ratio is -1,636.21%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VTR shares. Wedbush raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.54.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

