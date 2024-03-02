Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Has $347,000 Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,532,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 73,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,645,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MCO. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.42.

Moody’s Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $381.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $278.23 and a 1 year high of $407.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $384.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.70 billion, a PE ratio of 43.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.27.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.14). Moody’s had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 55.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 38.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total transaction of $958,945.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,099 shares in the company, valued at $20,368,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

