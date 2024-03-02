Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Invests $394,000 in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,175,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,465,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth about $3,222,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Live Group in the third quarter worth about $3,151,000. Finally, Markel Group Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at about $3,128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Live Group alerts:

Liberty Live Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LLYVA opened at $38.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.93. Liberty Live Group has a 52-week low of $29.48 and a 52-week high of $38.99.

Insider Activity

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

In other Liberty Live Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 469,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.40 per share, with a total value of $14,274,715.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,767,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,747,108.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $600,739.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,449.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 469,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,274,715.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,767,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,747,108.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,474,462 shares of company stock worth $75,600,119.

(Free Report)

Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLYVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Live Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Live Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.