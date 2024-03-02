Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Invests $394,000 in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,175,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,465,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth about $3,222,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Live Group in the third quarter worth about $3,151,000. Finally, Markel Group Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at about $3,128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
Liberty Live Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LLYVA opened at $38.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.93. Liberty Live Group has a 52-week low of $29.48 and a 52-week high of $38.99.
Liberty Live Group Company Profile
Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
