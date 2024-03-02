Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Invests $484,000 in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 71,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,638,000 after acquiring an additional 7,273 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at $355,000. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $980.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $893.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $794.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.88. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $625.97 and a one year high of $983.14. The stock has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.05 by $0.28. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.55%.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total value of $2,966,586.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,664,629.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total transaction of $3,694,339.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,756,231.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total value of $2,966,586.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,664,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,185 shares of company stock valued at $6,861,301. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital cut W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $925.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $864.44.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

