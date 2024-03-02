Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Makes New $474,000 Investment in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the third quarter worth about $25,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MetLife Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of MetLife stock opened at $69.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.04. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $71.00.
MetLife Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.66%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.23.
MetLife Company Profile
MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.
