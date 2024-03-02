Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,898 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in AECOM by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AECOM by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,199,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,456,608,000 after buying an additional 1,317,576 shares during the last quarter. Cercano Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of AECOM by 40.7% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 39,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after buying an additional 11,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,669,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $2,319,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,168 shares in the company, valued at $24,040,423.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 25,000 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $2,319,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,168 shares in the company, valued at $24,040,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Lara Poloni sold 30,692 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $2,839,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 53,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,972,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AECOM Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE ACM opened at $89.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 198.63, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.24. AECOM has a 12 month low of $74.40 and a 12 month high of $94.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter. AECOM had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 21.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACM

About AECOM

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.