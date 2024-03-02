Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.7% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 0.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 4.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 3.8% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In related news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle bought 738,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $99,280,886.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,104,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,480,724.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DLTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

Dollar Tree Trading Up 1.2 %

Dollar Tree stock opened at $148.44 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.77 and a 52 week high of $161.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.26.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

