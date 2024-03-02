Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rollins during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 5.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 146,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,648 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 94.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 420,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,995,000 after purchasing an additional 204,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.6% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROL. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $44.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.63. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $45.04.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $754.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.40 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 14.15%. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In other Rollins news, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $116,395.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,068.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $116,395.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,068.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,033,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,677 shares of company stock worth $652,896 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Rollins

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.