Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 3,253 The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Allstate by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $751,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,105 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,865,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Allstate by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,121,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $459,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Allstate by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,563,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,228,000 after acquiring an additional 800,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE ALL opened at $155.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.87 and a 200-day moving average of $133.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.52. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $168.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.36) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Allstate’s payout ratio is -296.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.12.

View Our Latest Research Report on ALL

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.