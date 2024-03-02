Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Sells 175 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 29.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 9.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 14.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,100,000 after buying an additional 8,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EFX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.22.

Equifax stock opened at $270.98 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.95 and a 12-month high of $275.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $250.26 and a 200 day moving average of $216.31.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.45%.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

