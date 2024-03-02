Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Sells 588 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC decreased its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,340,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 362.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,447,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

UTHR stock opened at $231.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $204.44 and a twelve month high of $261.54.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $614.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.01 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.31% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 23.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total value of $749,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,782.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Patusky sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total value of $376,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total value of $749,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,782.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,285 shares of company stock worth $9,344,545. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.80.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

