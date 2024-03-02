Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 29.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,138,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,152,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,634 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at $2,277,135,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,640,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,348,934,000 after purchasing an additional 424,932 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,417,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $728,340,000 after purchasing an additional 433,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,647,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

In related news, EVP Kristina Fukuzaki-Carlson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $292,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,092.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total transaction of $1,180,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,308 shares in the company, valued at $19,635,985.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kristina Fukuzaki-Carlson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $292,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,092.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,854 shares of company stock worth $2,945,471. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $124.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.73 and a 12 month high of $146.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.37. The stock has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 230.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($2.83). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $757.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 940.74%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

