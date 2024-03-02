Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target Cut to $23.00

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SHLS. Barclays upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $13.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 53.40 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.64 and its 200-day moving average is $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.45. Shoals Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $28.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHLS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 17.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,146,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858,043 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,360,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,241,000 after buying an additional 225,464 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 38.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,045,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,329,000 after buying an additional 2,764,566 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,976,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,502,000 after buying an additional 233,377 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,063,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,365,000 after buying an additional 55,184 shares during the period.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

