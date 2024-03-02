Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $32.82

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.82 and last traded at $32.60, with a volume of 54544 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.96.

Separately, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Shoe Carnival from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $896.98 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 5th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Shoe Carnival by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,367,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,321,000 after buying an additional 59,692 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Shoe Carnival by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 101,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Shoe Carnival by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 37,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 15,175 shares during the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application.

