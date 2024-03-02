Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Stock Down 3.2 %

LON JET opened at GBX 1,266 ($16.06) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.85, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of £2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.25 and a beta of 1.19. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a one year low of GBX 889.72 ($11.29) and a one year high of GBX 1,945.80 ($24.68). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,227.42 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,156.41.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

Insider Activity at Just Eat Takeaway.com

In other news, insider Jörg Gerbig sold 1,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,385 ($17.57), for a total transaction of £15,013.40 ($19,042.87). 7.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace in the Netherlands and internationally. It focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.