Short Interest in Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Drops By 52.1%

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decline of 52.1% from the January 31st total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Acasti Pharma by 5,308.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Acasti Pharma by 174.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 35,962 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Acasti Pharma Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACST opened at $3.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.41. Acasti Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $3.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average is $2.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Acasti Pharma ( NASDAQ:ACST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Acasti Pharma will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Acasti Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for rare and orphan diseases in Canada. The company's lead product candidate is the GTX-104, an intravenous infusion to treat subarachnoid hemorrhage. It also develops GTX-102, an oral mucosal spray for the treatment of ataxia-telangiectasia; and GTX-101, a topical bioadhesive film-forming bupivacaine spray for postherpetic neuralgia.

Featured Articles

