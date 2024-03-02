Short Interest in Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Expands By 77.1%

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 638,400 shares, an increase of 77.1% from the January 31st total of 360,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 354,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Ascot Resources Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AOTVF opened at $0.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.35. Ascot Resources has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $0.55.
Ascot Resources Company Profile
