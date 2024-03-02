Short Interest in Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Expands By 77.1%

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 638,400 shares, an increase of 77.1% from the January 31st total of 360,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 354,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Ascot Resources Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AOTVF opened at $0.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.35. Ascot Resources has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $0.55.

Ascot Resources Company Profile

Ascot Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral development and exploration company in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, porphyry copper, molybdenum, and gravel deposits. The Company's principal property includes two landholdings, including its 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project covering an area of 8,133 hectares; and Red Mountain Project that covers an area of 17,125 hectares located in British Columbia.

