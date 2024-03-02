Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Drops By 36.4%

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,300 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the January 31st total of 113,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJQ. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 570.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ:BSJQ opened at $23.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.89. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $23.37.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.