Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Drops By 36.4%

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,300 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the January 31st total of 113,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJQ. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 570.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:BSJQ opened at $23.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.89. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $23.37.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.1235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

