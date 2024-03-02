Short Interest in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Decreases By 19.0%

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,500 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the January 31st total of 177,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James Kao bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $67,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 505,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,566,123.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other RBB Bancorp news, Director Lee Joyce Wong acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.82 per share, with a total value of $94,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,477.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Kao acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $67,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 505,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,566,123.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $599,920. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RBB Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in RBB Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 15,938 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,161 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in RBB Bancorp by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in RBB Bancorp by 5.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 510,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,003,000 after purchasing an additional 24,437 shares during the period. 39.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBB Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of RBB opened at $17.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.13 million, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.95. RBB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $20.22.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $33.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.60 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 19.06%. Equities analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 26.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RBB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised RBB Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on RBB Bancorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

