Short Interest in Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Drops By 18.5%

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,800 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the January 31st total of 154,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. B. Riley lowered Stellus Capital Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SCM

Stellus Capital Investment Trading Down 0.2 %

Stellus Capital Investment Dividend Announcement

Shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock opened at $12.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.42 million, a PE ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.97 and its 200 day moving average is $13.19. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $15.53.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.56%. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is presently 320.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCM. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 155.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 225,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 137,408 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $1,684,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,583,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 140,899 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 76,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 142,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stellus Capital Investment

(Get Free Report)

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.