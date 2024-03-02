Short Interest in Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) Expands By 138.9%

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,019,000 shares, an increase of 138.9% from the January 31st total of 2,519,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 824.5 days.
Xinyi Solar Stock Performance
XNYIF opened at $0.46 on Friday. Xinyi Solar has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average of $0.64.
Xinyi Solar Company Profile
