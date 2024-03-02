Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the January 31st total of 69,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 29.9 days.

Signify Stock Performance

SFFYF opened at $26.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.69 and its 200-day moving average is $28.56. Signify has a 52-week low of $24.90 and a 52-week high of $33.05.

Signify Company Profile

Signify N.V. provides lighting products, systems, and services in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. It offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, agriculture, and outdoor environments.

