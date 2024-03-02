Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGIGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $826.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.75 million. Sinclair had a positive return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. Sinclair’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Sinclair updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Sinclair stock opened at $14.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10. Sinclair has a 52-week low of $9.39 and a 52-week high of $21.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.70%.

In other news, SVP David B. Gibber sold 20,607 shares of Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $274,691.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,980.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 39.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBGI. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sinclair by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Sinclair by 18.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Sinclair by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Sinclair by 310.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sinclair from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Sinclair from $10.40 to $15.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut Sinclair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Sinclair from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.14.

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, focuses on providing content on local television stations and digital platforms. The company distributes its content through broadcast platforms and third-party platforms that consist of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, other original programming, and college sports.

