Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI) PT Raised to $13.00

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SBGI. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Sinclair from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Sinclair from $10.40 to $15.70 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.14.

Sinclair stock opened at $14.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10. Sinclair has a 12-month low of $9.39 and a 12-month high of $21.17.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $826.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.75 million. Sinclair had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 21.98%. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sinclair will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.70%.

In related news, SVP David B. Gibber sold 20,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $274,691.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,980.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBGI. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sinclair by 1,068.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,082,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,947 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Sinclair by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,444,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,608,000 after acquiring an additional 539,312 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sinclair by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,796,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,834,000 after buying an additional 489,924 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Sinclair by 359.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 618,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,332,000 after buying an additional 484,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sinclair by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,832,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,767,000 after buying an additional 301,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, focuses on providing content on local television stations and digital platforms. The company distributes its content through broadcast platforms and third-party platforms that consist of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, other original programming, and college sports.

