Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Short Interest Update

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 42.1% from the January 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLCN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 516.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 543.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BLCN stock opened at $26.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.24. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $27.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.50.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Cuts Dividend

About Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (BLCN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren NASDAQ Blockchain Economy index. The fund tracks an index of global companies involved in developing, researching, or using blockchain technologies. BLCN was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Siren.

