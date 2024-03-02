SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Needham & Company LLC

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on SkyWater Technology from $18.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

SKYT opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $542.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 4.30. SkyWater Technology has a 52 week low of $4.73 and a 52 week high of $14.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sonderman sold 17,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $172,282.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 519,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,215.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Sonderman sold 17,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $172,282.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 519,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,215.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,447,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,578,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 538,985 shares of company stock valued at $4,388,163. Company insiders own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in SkyWater Technology by 47.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in SkyWater Technology by 26.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in SkyWater Technology by 98.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in SkyWater Technology during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SkyWater Technology by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

