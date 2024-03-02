SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) PT Raised to $14.00

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SKYT has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ SKYT opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. SkyWater Technology has a 52-week low of $4.73 and a 52-week high of $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $542.73 million, a P/E ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 4.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average of $7.50.

In related news, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 500,000 shares of SkyWater Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,447,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,578,256. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Sonderman sold 18,989 shares of SkyWater Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $190,079.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 498,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,989,114.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,447,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,578,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 538,985 shares of company stock worth $4,388,163 in the last 90 days. 50.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 47.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 26.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 98.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

