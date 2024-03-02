Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock Position Lowered by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 132,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 25,493 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $13,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $106.44 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.06 and a 1 year high of $118.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.10.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

