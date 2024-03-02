Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 205.3% from the January 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Smart Powerr Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CREG opened at $1.56 on Friday. Smart Powerr has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average of $1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Smart Powerr alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smart Powerr in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Smart Powerr Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Powerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Powerr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.